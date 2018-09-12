A student shows he cares

If you believe that all teenagers do on the internet is play violent games and download music, the actions of a Stepinac High School student may help shatter that belief. Over the summer, while transitioning from sophomore to junior year, 14-year-old Julian Mueller created an online project, which raised money to help nonprofit Feeding Westchester provide meals for hungry children.

The Tarrytown teenager set up his fundraising page in July with a goal of raising $1,000 by the end of August. The goal was quickly met when Webster Bank began matching donations. So, Mueller raised the goal to $2,500. By the end of August, the revised goal had been exceeded with more than $3,100 raised.

Feeding Westchester estimated that the funds raised through Mueller’s efforts will be enough to provide more than 12,400 meals.

Mueller said that he decided to do something when he learned that nearly 58,000 school-aged children in Westchester were likely to face hunger over the summer. “During the summer, they do not have access to free or reduced-price school lunches. It’s really hard to believe that here in Westchester we have this problem,” he said