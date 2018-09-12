Four physicians join Westmed

Westmed Medical Group, which is based in Purchase, has announced the addition of four doctors to its team.

Pediatrician Sara Kopple is at Westmed’s office at 171 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle. She was awarded her medical degree from SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn and completed her residency in pediatrics at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York. She is a fellow of the American Board of Pediatrics.

Alexis Greene, board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, joins Westmed’s reproductive endocrinology team at 3030 Westchester Ave. in Purchase. She earned her medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West in New York City. This was followed by a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of Cincinnati.

Carlo McCalla, an infectious disease specialist who received his medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., will see patients at Westmed’s offices at 3030 Westchester Ave. in Purchase. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center in New York and was an infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente in Atlanta and had been with Infectious Disease Associates in Riverdale, Georgia.

Hwa Jung Son, an ear, nose and throat specialist, joins Westmed’s office at Ridge Hill in Yonkers. She received her medical degree from the SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and then completed her residency in otolaryngology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She was an attending physician at Capital Region Special Surgery, St. Peter’s Hospital and Albany Medical Center in Albany and before that was at Bronx Lebanon Hospital where she initiated a cochlear implant program.