Edgehill raises $24,000 for Alzheimer’s

Residents at Edgehill, a Benchmark Senior Living Community in Stamford, understand the power of uniting for a cause and engaging with their neighborhood to make a difference. Edgehill residents created a fun family carnival-themed fundraiser to kick off World Alzheimer’s Month in September and raised more than $24,000 to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

Attendees enjoyed games of chance, classic carnival games, a rousing performance by the Flying Fingers Jug Band, food and cocktails.

“It’s always great to see the community come together, especially for such an important philanthropic cause,” said Mary Camilli-Bernat, director of independent living activities at Edgehill. “This was an entirely resident-run event and we are proud of the hard work our social action committee put into pulling this program together.”

Edgehill is a Type A life-care, all-inclusive continuing care retirement community offering maintenance-free senior housing, a wide variety of premium services and amenities and a full continuum of on-site health care. More at edgehillcommunity.com.