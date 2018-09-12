Eversource Energy supports its neighbors

In Connecticut, 30 percent of households (407,000) have earnings just above the federal poverty rate and struggle each month to make ends meet. For these households, identified by United Way as ALICE (asset, limited, income, constrained, employed) it is a challenge to afford basic needs such as housing, nutritious food, monthly utilities, transportation, health care and childcare costs. Eversource Energy is committed to helping its neighbors in need.
