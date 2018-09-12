Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Eversource Energy supports its neighbors

Eversource Energy supports its neighbors

By
Editorial Staff
-
From left: Lissete Andino, manager, community relations and economic development, Eversource Energy; attorney Merle Berke-Schlesse, president and CEO, United Way of Coastal Fairfield County; Tracey Alston, community relations specialist, Eversource Energy.

In Connecticut, 30 percent of households (407,000) have earnings just above the federal poverty rate and struggle each month to make ends meet. For these households, identified by United Way as ALICE (asset, limited, income, constrained, employed) it is a challenge to afford basic needs such as housing, nutritious food, monthly utilities, transportation, health care and childcare costs. Eversource Energy is committed to helping its neighbors in need.

