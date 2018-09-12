Connex Credit Union opens in Monroe

Connex Credit Union, one of Connecticut’s largest credit unions serving more than 60,000 members at eight branches, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Monroe branch at 155 Main St. The branch is Connex’s eighth and first in Fairfield County — part of an ongoing growth and convenience strategy to add value to existing members while creating opportunities to reach new members in the community.

Monroe First Selectman Kenneth Kellogg; Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez; and representatives from the Monroe Chamber of Commerce joined Connex Credit Union’s President and CEO Frank Mancini; and Janice Bryden, chair of the board of directors, to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“Today marks a milestone in the history of Connex Credit Union. In essence, it is the perfect example of an organization responding to the needs of its customers to better serve them,” said Mancini. “Through careful research and listening to our members, we found that opening our new branch in Monroe, our eighth and first in Fairfield County, would provide more convenience to our existing members and attract new members. We look forward to serving the Monroe community and meeting their financial needs well into the future.”

The new location offers convenient on-site parking, walk-up and drive-up ATM/ITM, coin-cashing machine that support the ConnexCares “Coins for Change” community program, free coffee and freefinancial advocates.