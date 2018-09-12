Five attorneys from Berchem Moses recognized as best lawyers

Berchem Moses PC, a multipractice law firm established in 1933, has announced that five of its attorneys have been included in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 edition of “The Best Lawyers in America.” Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

The Berchem Moses recognized attorneys are Robert L. Berchem, real estate law;

Richard J. Buturla, litigation, labor and employment; Floyd J. Dugas, labor law, management; Christopher M. Hodgson, litigation, employment and labor law, management; and Warren L. Holcomb, litigation, labor and employment.

“Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After three decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide,” said CEO Phillip Greer.