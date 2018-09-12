Newman’s Own Foundation launches website highlighting uplifting news stories

Newman’s Own Foundation has debuted CommonGood.com, an online platform designed to share positive stories related to the good works of people, communities and organizations from around the world.

The Westport-based foundation stated that it has underwritten the development of the new website to promote and encourage philanthropy. Some of the stories now on the site cover subjects including climate change, investment in rural communities, help for homeless veterans and activism at the C-suite level.

“With the fast-paced news cycle these days, we are inundated with world and local events, and it’s easy to miss out on all of the truly meaningful work being done in the charitable sector,” said Bob Forrester, president and CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation. “The Common Good website is aimed at filling a void of coverage about the philanthropic world by highlighting stories about people and organizations that are improving lives and making a positive impact on our world.”