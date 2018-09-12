Fairfield’s Handy & Harman elected to American Manufacturing Hall of Fame

Fairfield steel-products manufacturer Handy & Harman Ltd. is among four Connecticut manufacturers to be admitted to the American Manufacturing Hall of Fame (AMHoF).

Handy & Harman is a diversified manufacturer of engineered niche industrial products; through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, the company focuses on high-margin products and innovative technology and serves customers across a wide range of end markets in the U.S. and internationally.

The firm was acquired last year by New York City’s Steel Partners Holdings.

Located in Bridgeport, the AMHoF operates under the auspices of the Housatonic Community College Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Along with Handy & Harman, Cheney Brothers of Manchester, Farrel-Pomini of Ansonia, and Timex Group USA of Middlebury will be inducted in a ceremony to be held Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Trumbull Marriott.

In addition, the 2018 Leadership Award will be presented to Robert Klancko, a partner in the Woodbridge manufacturing consulting firm of Klancko & Klancko LLC.