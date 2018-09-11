William Macaulay to lead NYU Langone’s reconstructive surgery division

Dr. William Macaulay, a renowned expert in hip and knee treatments and surgery, has been appointed chief of adult reconstructive surgery at NYU Langone Health.

Before joining NYU Langone in January 2017 as its medical director for international patient services, Macaulay was the director of orthopedic surgery at NYP/Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville.

Macaulay has maintained a connection with Westchester County as he consults with patients at several of NYU Langone’s outpatient facilities, including NYU Langone Orthopedics–Westchester on North Street in White Plains.

Macaulay had previously served as chief of the Division of Hip and Knee Surgery and director of the Center for Hip and Knee Replacement at NewYork-Presbyterian at Columbia. He had been a member of the faculty at Columbia University Medical Center for 17 years, acting as advisory dean at The College of Physicians and Surgeons for seven years. He was also the founder and director of its hip and knee replacement fellowship program.

Macaulay specializes in orthopedic procedures including primary and revision total knee and total hip replacement, partial knee replacement, hip resurfacing, hip fracture repair and knee arthroscopy.

He was named one of the “25 Best U.S. Knee Surgeons” by Becker’s ASC Review. Macaulay’s research has focused on advances in hip and knee reconstructive surgery, such as surgical recovery enhancement and outcomes of hip and knee replacement surgery, including partial knee replacement and hip resurfacing.