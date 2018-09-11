P.F. Chang’s, Forever 21 join Ridge Hill in Yonkers

Asian-themed restaurant P.F. Chang’s and fashion retailer Forever 21 will be opening up later this fall at Ridge Hill in Yonkers.

P.F. Chang’s will be leasing space in Town Square opposite The Cheesecake Factory. Forever 21 will open shortly after on Market Street next to UNIQLO.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based P.F. Chang’s has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. It was not disclosed how many employees it would be hiring for the Yonkers location.

This would be the third P.H. Chang’s in the region. It has locations at The Westchester in White Plains and the Nanuet Mall in Rockland County.

Los Angeles-based Forever 21, a retailer of women’s, men’s and kids clothing and accessories, has more than 815 stores in 57 countries. It has several locations in the area including the Galleria mall in White Plains, Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers, the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights and the Palisades Center in West Nyack.

“We are thrilled to welcome these two exceptional tenants to the Ridge Hill family,” Ridge Hill General Manager Andrew Hardy said. “Continuing to bring superior shopping, dining and entertainment experiences to our guests is paramount to our mission.”