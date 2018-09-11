Xerox names Joanne Collins Smee chief commercial officer

Xerox Corp. has hired Joanne Collins Smee as chief commercial officer and a member of the Norwalk-headquartered company’s executive committee.

According to a statement released by Xerox, Collins Smee will be “responsible for sales excellence, channel strategy, order to cash and technology, services, software and future solutions offerings. This includes delivering compelling offerings through effective and enabled routes to market with a seamless order to cash process for our clients.”

Collins Smee joins Xerox from the U.S. General Services Administration, where she served for a year as director of technology transformation services and executive director of the Centers of Excellence’s IT Modernization Program. Before that, she held a number of global executive roles at IBM, including general manager of application innovation consulting in the company’s client services division.