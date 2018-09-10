Greenstein becomes fifth candidate in CT governor’s race

Connecticut voters now have a fifth candidate for governor: The Secretary of the State’s office has verified the petitions submitted by Mark Stewart Greenstein, who will be listed on the November ballot as the gubernatorial candidate of the AMiGo Constitution Party; AMiGo is the acronym for Americans for Minimal Government. Greenstein obtained the 7,500 verified signatures required for a ballot listing.

Greenstein, a Newington resident who runs the Ivy Bound test preparatory company, originally sought the Democratic nomination and generated media coverage earlier this year when he attempted to list the 19-room Governor’s Residence as a $200-a-night Airbnb rental beginning in January 2019. Greenstein has made two quixotic attempts to become the Democratic nominee for president: in 2000 when he snagged 236 votes in the Rhode Island primary and in 2016 when he racked up 27 votes in the New Hampshire primary.

Although Greenstein has a full slate of positions on the issues that dominate this year’s campaign, a key aspect of his campaign is to re-establish Hartford as part of the National Hockey League with a new edition of the Whalers. “Frankly, I would rather have the Whalers back than be governor,” he told the Hartford Courant, adding that he would only serve one term if his administration failed to bring hockey back to the state capital within four years of his inauguration.

Greenstein joins Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski, independent Oz Griebel and Libertarian Rod Hanscomb in the race for governor.