C-Suite Awards Event Information: Westchester and Fairfield County

Most CEOs will tell you that they’re only as good as their senior management team. At an awards ceremony, Westfair will be honoring executives who work closely with CEOs and presidents to fulfill their mission and vision.

Nominations may be entered for those who work in the C-suite roles listed below. Four winners will be chosen for each of three different groups (small, medium and large corporations) in Westchester County. The 12 winners will be honored in October and be profiled in the Westchester County Business Journal. The categories are as follows:

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Working closely with the CEO, the CFO manages all major financial transactions and plays a key role in managing risks and benefits, as well as evaluating business growth opportunities.

Chief Information Officer (CIO) – A leader in information technology, the CIO manages the procurement, implementation and ongoing support for the business.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) – The COO works alongside the company CEO to manage the operations of a business to ensure it functions smoothly across all departments and institutes procedures and resources to grow and optimize the company.

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) – An increasingly important and evolving position, the CMO plans and leads the implementation of company marketing and branding, from traditional to digital platforms.

Fairfield County:

When:

September 16, 2018

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where:

Italian Center

1620 Newfield Ave.

Stamford, CT 06905

NOMINATE HERE FOR FAIRFIELD COUNTY

Westchester County:

When:

September 23, 2018

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where:

The Surf Club

280 Davenport Ave.

New Rochelle, NY 10805

NOMINATE HERE FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Nomination Deadline:

September 15