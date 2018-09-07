Former county executive Astorino joins NYC law firm

Former Westchester County Executive Robert Astorino will join New York City law and government relations firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, the firm announced Sept. 7.

Astorino joins the firm as a senior adviser for government relations and will work on federal and state matters.

The Republican Astorino served two terms in Westchester’s top job before losing an election last fall to Democratic challenger George Latimer.

Astorino said in the announcement that he was excited to join the government relations team at “a firm renowned for its commitment to working on both sides of the aisle in Albany and Washington, D.C.”

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, founded in 1975, describes itself as a full-service law and government relations firm with over 60 lawyers and professionals and offices located in New York City, Albany, Washington, D.C., and Long Island.