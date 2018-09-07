Home Arts & Leisure Steinway & Sons sets official opening of Greenwich store

Steinway & Sons sets official opening of Greenwich store

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
Steinway & Sons piano Westport GreenwichSteinway & Sons will officially open its company store in Greenwich with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 10 at 11:00 a.m.

In attendance at the 72 Greenwich Ave. store will be Steinway President and CEO Ron Losby and Greenwich Showroom Manager Sarah Vinditti.

The Greenwich move, which came as a result of the piano company’s lease expiring at 501 Post Road East in Westport, was announced last fall.

Steinway’s global headquarters are in Hamburg, Germany, while its North American headquarters are in Astoria, Queens.

