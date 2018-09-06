ONS to provide after-hours orthopedic care in Greenwich

Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists (ONS) is now offering after-hours emergency orthopedic care at its ONS Ortho Urgent Care office at 6 Greenwich Office Park in Greenwich.

The new after-hours service will be available on Mondays through Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m. Patients are not required to make an appointment for treatment. ONS stated this new service is being offered as a time- and cost-effective alternative to hospital emergency room visits.

“Sprains and fractures can happen to anyone at any time,” said Seth Miller, president of ONS. “ONS Urgent Ortho Care gives patients immediate after-hours access to a professional orthopedic team and state-of-the-art care for injuries to a bone, joint, ligament, muscle or nerve.”