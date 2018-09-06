Stamford’s Rod Hanscomb on ballot as Libertarian candidate for CT governor

Stamford resident Rod Hanscomb has become the latest addition to the November ballot in Connecticut with the Secretary of the State’s certification of his petitions to be listed as the Libertarian Party candidate for governor.

Hanscomb graduated from Stamford High School in 1985 and then served six years in the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, he lived in Texas and then moved to Seattle, where he opened and operated an Italian food retail store and a custom houseboat-building company. He returned to Stamford in 2014.

In a recent interview with the Daily Campus, Hanscomb insisted that voter acceptance of outsider candidates could result in a surprise victory for him. “The presidential race showed us that the country is ready for outsiders,” he said. “Not just Donald Trump’s performance, but Bernie Sanders’ also. This current political climate, if coupled with high voter turnout, is our pathway to success.”