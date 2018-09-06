Western CT Medical Group hires outside firm to improve patient experience

Western Connecticut Medical Group has hired Formativ Health, a technology-enabled health services company focused on improving the patient and provider experience. The first phase of the arrangement includes supporting two of the Medical Group’s busiest primary care practices: Danbury Primary Care and Southbury Primary Care.

Leveraging Formativ’s Patient Access model, which incorporates over 250 patient engagement specialists and its suite of proprietary technology, the New York company will serve as a comprehensive first point of contact for Western Connecticut Medical Group, handling such aspects as registration, scheduling and insurance verification while also addressing clinically related outreach, such as prescription refill requests and gaps-in-care fulfillment.

To provide those services, Formativ will deploy its Patient Engagement Platform, which gives its staff an efficient, single platform for managing the patient experience, regardless of the financial or electronic medical record platforms used by a health system.

Western Connecticut Medical Group, a division of Western Connecticut Health Network, spans over 400 physicians and 100 advanced practice providers delivering primary and specialty patient care from 63 office locations and Danbury, Norwalk and New Milford Hospitals.