The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center has announced that it will be honoring Joseph E. Nyre, president of Iona College, and Mitchell Wm. Ostrove, founder and CEO of The Ostrove Group at its annual dinner. The event takes place Oct. 25 at the Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club.

The center notes that under Nyre’s leadership during the past seven years, Iona has seen record levels of scholarships, launched new academic programs and tripled the college’s endowment to $150 million.

Ostrove serves on the center’s board of directors and has been active in a wide range of organizations such as the New Rochelle Police Foundation, the UJA-Federation and the Westchester Jewish Council.

The principal speaker at the event is scheduled to be Elisha Wiesel, son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize winner Elie Wiesel. He is expected to talk about his father’s enduring messages and values.

Ticket and information from Millie Jasper at 914-696-0738 or benefit@hhrecny.org.