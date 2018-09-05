Phelps receives stroke-treatment recognition

Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. Additionally, Phelps Hospital received the association’s Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll Award

Phelps had to meet specific goals for the swift diagnosis and successful treatment of stroke patients.

Paul E. Lleva, a neurologist and stroke director at Phelps, said, “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”