International experts converge on NYMC

More than 100 attendees from as far away as China gathered at New York Medical College (NYMC) for the recent “East-West Integrative Medical Symposium for Immunology and Wellness – Clinical Practice, Science and Technology.” The event was organized and hosted by NYMC’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology.

The day began with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between NYMC and Henan University of Chinese Medicine to foster collaboration between the two institutions to enhance research, education and clinical programs in allergy, immunology, and the use of traditional Chinese medicine, as well as to facilitate the exchange of visiting scientists and students.

Salomon Amar, who signed the memorandum on behalf of NYMC, said, “I am thrilled to see this new international connection that will allow us to build a broader research base and I am looking forward to the next steps to increase collaboration.”

The audience spent the day learning about a range of topics such as research in traditional Chinese medicine and clinical opportunities for the integration of traditional Chinese medicine into standard care for conditions such as asthma, food allergies and eczema.