HGRF donates $5K to Bridge Fund

The Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation (HGRF), the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, recently presented a check for $5,000 to The Bridge Fund of Westchester, based in White Plains. The Bridge Fund’s mission is to ensure housing stability for vulnerable individuals and families who are threatened with the loss of their housing, but often don’t qualify for emergency government assistance.

“The need in the county is really growing, where the working class, who do not qualify for county emergency assistance, are facing immense challenges around meeting some of their most basic needs,” said Grace Perry, director of The Bridge Fund. “Our client base is nearly 50 percent children,” she said.

The typical Bridge Fund client’s annual net income is about $22,400, and some of them pay half of their income in rent.