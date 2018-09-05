Bankwell: Pets’ best friend

As a result of its Bankwell Pet Adoption Project, Bankwell donated $2,500 to local shelters, including Animal Haven, ROAR, STARelief and Pet Assistance, Stamford Animal Control, Red Leash Rescue, Strays & Others, PAWS in Norwalk, One More Dog Rescue and WASA. The bank held a drive earlier this year throughout its branch network to collect pet supplies and cash donations through its coin machines for the local rescues in need.

Bankwell is in the second year of its Pet Adoption Project, which features photos and information about available dogs and cats from local shelters throughout Connecticut on billboards, ads, social media, the bank’s website and throughout all of the bank’s branches. After the launch of the program in the spring of 2017 the adoption rate at local shelters rose dramatically — more than 75 percent of featured animals were adopted last year.

Portraits of the featured animals are made possible by local photographer Michael Bagley (michaelbagleyphoto.com), who volunteered his professional services to the program. Bagley has photographed more than 10,000 dogs and cats over 10 years in an effort to save homeless animals.

Bankwell is a community bank that serves the banking and lending needs of businesses and residents throughout Connecticut. To find out more about the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project, interested parties can visit mybankwell.com/pleaseadoptme.