Adam’s House names new directors

Shelton-based Adam’s House Founder and Executive Director Allison Wysota has announced the appointment of Sara Aylward as the new director of development and Sarah Domena, the new director of community outreach.

“The executive committee selected these two very high-caliber, experienced women from a pool of more than 50 outstanding candidates,” said Wysota. “Sara Aylward is originally from Ansonia and has worked for the Valley United Way for several years and launched their first gala. Sarah Domena also has ties to the Valley community as well through her past employment. She brings a very strong marketing background and great enthusiasm, energy and passion for her newly created role at Adam’s House. With both of these wonderful new additions to our staff, I believe Adam’s House is in very good hands to reach new heights in the next year.”

Wysota said Aylward’s strong ties to the community and relationships with the United Way, the Community Foundation and Griffin Hospital will help Adam’s House expand in new directions. Domena will reach out to educate the general public about Adam’s House to increase the families the organization serves and build its volunteer base.

Aylward brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit fundraising, public relations and marketing to her new position at Adam’s House. Most recently, she served as the director of communications for United Way of New York City.

Outside of her career, Aylward volunteers with the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, championing a fundraising team in its annual Walk to Defeat ALS. She also is an advocate for Breast Cancer Awareness. She resides in Stamford with her husband, Matt, and their goldendoodle Rufio, where they enjoy traveling the world and crossing things off their bucket list.

Domena is a certified personal trainer, an avid spinning enthusiast and fitness instructor, with a multitude of certifications.

Adam’s House provides grief support and education for Connecticut children, ages 4-18, and their families in a welcoming Victorian home at 241 Coram Ave. in Shelton, where families and children coping with loss due to the death of a parent, grandparent, sibling or significant person in their life can find solace and comfort.