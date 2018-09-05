Sullivan to present at Business Women’s Forum

Caryn Sullivan of Fairfield, the creator of PrettyWellness.com, will be one of four workshop presenters at Connecticut’s longest-running leadership conference for women, the Business Women’s Forum (BWF). The 2018 BWF will strive to inspire, motivate and excite participants during its 36th annual event on Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.

Sullivan’s workshop is titled the “Happiness Through Hardship-Inspiring Leaders to Take Care of Themselves.” Sullivan, a two-time breast cancer survivor spent nearly 20 years working in the world of sports and entertainment largely with Disney, ESPN and the Minnesota Timberwolves/Lynx. After being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer she launched PrettyWellness.com to inspire others with her journey toward wellness.

During her interactive workshop, Sullivan will inspire attendees through her personal experiences and share best practices for how individuals can take care of themselves. Participants will discover ways to instill positivity, resilience and self-care in the workplace and at home.

The BWF, a program of the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is a thriving organization led by female executives dedicated to the professional and personal growth of working women. The nonprofit’s mission is to raise scholarship funds for female Post University students pursuing a degree in business. Over the past 35 years, more than $190,000 in scholarships have been granted.

The 2018 Business Women’s Forum is being presented by the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Onyx II Fine Jewelers and Wells Fargo.

The $195 per person admission includes an informative day of accomplished speakers, breakfast, lunch, professional training workshops, networking opportunities and a high-energy closing reception featuring door and raffle prizes, hors-d’oeuvres and beverages.

To register, visit 2018bwf.com or call the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation at 203-757-0701.