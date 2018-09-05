Ganim Financial provides 10 years of scholarships

Park City Prep student Christine Blanc received a $5,000 grant from Bridgeport-based Ganim Financial to attend Notre Dame High School in Fairfield this fall. The annual scholarship is open to all eighth-graders at Park City Prep.

“We are proud to empower students and the next generation through education. High school is a critical time for young people, when they develop important skills that will directly inform their futures,” said Larry Ganim, owner and founder of Ganim Financial.

The firm began awarding its annual scholarship 10 years ago to invest in the community and families living in it. For its owner and founder, the desire to support people is more than his profession; it is a core value, knowing businesses have a responsibility to do good whenever possible.

“We’re considered a small business, but we know service to the local community is one of the most rewarding things you can do and it’s essential to make a big impact,” said Ganim.

In addition to this scholarship, Ganim Financial hosts a Ganim Ultimate Gift Fund, which provides assistance to LifeBridge Community Services, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to link comprehensive programs to strengthen personal capability, develop skills and economic self-sufficiency.

Park City Prep is a public charter school offering a comprehensive academic program focused on science, technology and math.

“Scholarships like this have an extraordinary impact on a student’s life,” said Bruce Ravage, executive director and founder of Park City Prep. “We so appreciate Larry’s continuing generosity to our students and his investment in their futures.”