NJ real estate firm expanding to NY; names regional VP

Northern New Jersey-based Special Properties Real Estate Services LLC is expanding into the lower Hudson Valley region.

According to a statement from the firm, which is an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, it will initially open offices in Westchester, Rockland and Orange counties. It did not give the exact locations of the offices. Special Properties has seven branch offices and 250 agents in Northern New Jersey.

To oversee its expansion, it has named Andrew Emery as its regional vice president.

“We welcome Andy to our leadership team and are grateful that we have such a seasoned industry leader to lead our expansion into southern New York,” Sonja Cullaro, executive vice president for Special Properties Real Estate Services, said in a statement. “As a former branch manager and branch vice president at real estate brokerages in New Jersey, Andy brings the knowledge and understanding of both urban and suburban communities, and he will be a tremendous asset as we bring the power of Special Properties and Christie’s into the state of New York.”

Emery, who has more than 30 years in the real estate industry, most recently was involved in home sales throughout Bergen, Passaic and Hudson Counties in New Jersey. From 2010 to 2017, he served as the president and a director of the RealSource Association of Realtors, a 3,000-member regional association based in northern New Jersey.

“I welcome the opportunity to lead this phase of the Special Properties’ expansion into New York, and look forward to bringing my experience in brokerage operations, branch management, and real estate sales to this new position,” Emery said.

A graduate of the National Association of Realtors’ Institute, Emery is a licensed broker in both New Jersey and New York. He is a certified senior real estate specialist and holds the E-Pro (internet marketing) certification from the NAR. Emery resides in Allendale, New Jersey.