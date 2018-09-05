Kim Harris Jones joins United Rentals’ board of directors

United Rentals Inc. has appointed veteran financial executive Kim Harris Jones to its board of directors. Harris Jones’ presence expands the Stamford-based company’s board from 11 to 12 directors, and she will serve on its audit committee.

Harris Jones was formerly senior vice president and corporate controller of Kraft Foods Inc. and then Mondelez International, the company formed when Kraft split into two domestic and international publicly traded corporations. Before that, she held leadership positions at Chrysler Group LLC, including corporate controller.

In addition to United Rentals, Harris Jones serves on the boards of TrueBlue Inc. and the Ethiopian North American Health Professionals Association. She is also a member of the finance committee of the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management and the Executive Leadership Council.