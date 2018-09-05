Cinzano’s closes after three decades in Fairfield

Cinzano’s, a staple of Fairfield’s restaurant scene for three decades, has gone out of business.

Located at 1920 Black Rock Turnpike, the family-owned Cinzano’s offered an old-school Italian restaurant style, complete with white tablecloths and colorful murals of the Tuscan countryside. But over the past several years, Fairfield saw a new wave of grab-and-go franchises and fast casual eateries emerge and Cinzano’s began to look like a relic from a bygone era. In an August 2016 interview with the Fairfield Citizen, restaurant owner Robert Santangeli acknowledged that his establishment did not change with the times.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle,” he stated. “It’s a little outdated. People don’t want fine dining with white tablecloths anymore. We used to have a line out the door — not anymore.”

Cinzano’s location is being taken over by Ole Dog Tavern, a Connecticut chain with restaurants in Stratford and Oxford.