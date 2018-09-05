Charter Communications completes launch of new mobile service in Western CT

Charter Communications has completed the full market launch of Spectrum Mobile for new and existing Spectrum Internet subscribers in Western Connecticut, following a soft launch earlier this summer.

Billed by the Stamford-based company as “a smarter network,” Spectrum Mobile is built on one of the country’s largest LTE cellular networks and is combined with a nationwide network of Spectrum Wi-Fi hotspots.

Customers can choose from unlimited data, priced at $45 per month starting with the first line, or “By the Gig” for $14 per gigabyte, shared across all lines.

Charter plans to expand its device options and offer customers the ability to bring their own devices later this year.