Houlihan Lawrence names Elizabeth Nunan COO

Houlihan Lawrence has named real estate executive Elizabeth Nunan as its first-ever chief operating officer.

As COO, Nunan will oversee the Westchester County-based real estate company’s core operations, including information technology, legal and global business development.

Nunan had previously spent 20 years at Houlihan Lawrence, leading its global business development team. She most recently worked as executive vice president of member services at Leading Real Estate Cos. of the World, a global network of independent residential brokerages.

A licensed broker, Nunan served on the board of directors at the National Association of Realtors from 2006 to 2017 and the board of directors at the Hudson Gateway MLS from 2014 to 2017.

Nunan’s return to Houlihan Lawrence coincides with the retirement of the firm’s longtime Senior Vice President Debra Dalton. Houlihan Lawrence said in the announcement that Dalton, a 32-year veteran of the company, helped build the firm’s community-driven culture and drive its charitable efforts.