The WorkPlace receives $1.3M grant from U.S. Vets Association

The WorkPlace Inc. in Bridgeport has received a nearly $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Veterans Association to administer its Social Services Veteran Families Program. The $1.264 million grant is for one year and is renewable for two additional years upon review of The Workplace’s performance.

“We have acted as SSVF administrator since 2012,” noted WorkPlace President and CEO Joseph Carbone, “but this process was wide open with no particular criteria that favored incumbent grantees.”

Carbone said the competitive edge of his organization – which coordinates regional workforce development policy and programs to prepare people for careers – was twofold: “The wide net of partners we have assembled over the years, and the quality of our staff – especially the veterans that work late and on weekends responding to crisis situations, and do so with compassion and determination.”

The nonprofit organization has also landed a three-year contract to serve as operator and provider (O&P) in a three-county (Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben) consortium in upstate New York. That contract is for $310,000 in the first year and is expected to rise in succeeding years, Carbone said, noting that The Workplace serves as operator in six other New York counties as well. The group also has O&P contracts in Massachusetts, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia.

The Workplace’s O&P management initiative, which was launched 18 months ago, now accounts for $11 million in annual revenue, Carbone said.