Torrco plumbing supply leases 19,900 SF at 21 Grace Church St.

Torrco, a tristate plumbing and heating supply company that also has kitchen and bathroom design centers, has leased 19,900 square feet of industrial flex space at 21 Grace Church St. in Port Chester from Simone Development Cos.

Bronx-based Simone bought the two-story, 65,000-square-foot industrial flex building in 2016 for $6.5 million. The property is bordered by Grace Church Street, Purdy Avenue and Don Bosco Place. It has 24-foot ceiling heights, a 63,000 square-foot warehouse, loading docks and air-conditioned office space.

Torrco began in 1917 as Brass City Plumbing Supply in Waterbury, Connecticut. A flood in 1929 forced the company to move to Torrington, where it changed its name to Torrington Supply Co. The company began expanding in 1987 with the addition of supply centers. In 2009, it acquired Litco Supply, which added six locations and three kitchen and bath showrooms. In 2012, the company changed its name to Torrco. Today it has locations in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Torrco will be relocating its existing 3,000 square-foot location at 407 N. Main Street to 21 Grace Church Street in a 10-year lease.

“Simone Development is extremely pleased that Torrco has selected our property for their newest location,” Josh Gopan, director of leasing for Simone Metro Properties, said in a statement. “The property was attractive to Torrco because of its easy access to I-95, ample private parking, convenient loading docks and high visibility.”

Torrco was represented by Paul Enea of RM Friedland.

The property is now 100 percent occupied, with Dipietro Trading, a purveyor of fine natural stone, and Empire Coffee Roasters occupying the balance of the space.