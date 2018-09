Investment firm Wright Investors’ Service is moving from 177 West Putnam Ave. in Greenwich to 2 Corporate Drive in Shelton.

The announcement comes about a month after Wright was acquired by Khandwala Capital Management, whose chairman and CEO, Amit Khandwala, was once a Wright employee. Khandwala now also serves as chairman, CEO and chief investment officer at Wright.

Wright, which was founded in Bridgeport in 1960 and moved to Greenwich in 2015, manages about $1.5 billion in assets.