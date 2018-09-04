Life Time sets hiring fair for new Chappaqua Crossing club

High-end fitness club Life Time will be hosting a second job fair on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its new location at Chappaqua Crossing. The event will be held at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center at 480 Bedford Road, the former Reader’s Digest campus that was remade into Chappaqua Crossing, which includes townhomes and retail.

The club, which is set to open this fall, is seeking about 200 candidates for both full-time and part-time positions in the LifeSpa, LifeCafe, Kids Academy, member services, facility operations, group fitness, personal training and nutrition areas.

Applicants are asked to bring copies of their resume and dress in business professional attire. General manager overview presentations are scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Applicants are asked to arrive shortly before one of the two presentations. Candidates with scheduling conflicts are welcome at any time during the event, according to the company.

Those hired will receive a free club membership, competitive pay and benefits.

The 42,000-square-foot club will be the second in Westchester. Life Time opened its 206,000-square-foot Harrison club on Westchester Park Drive in 2014. The company went private in 2015 when an investor group led by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners and TPG bought the Chanhassen, Minnesota-based company for about $4 billion.