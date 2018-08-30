Fairfield County eateries reign in ‘Best of Connecticut’ 2018 rankings

Fairfield County’s food and beverage establishments were a dominant presence in the Food & Drink category for Connecticut Magazine’s “Best of Connecticut 2018″ rankings.

Hoodoo Brown BBQ in Ridgefield grilled up the Best Barbecue award while Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Co. topped the Best Beer category for its Two Juicy brand. Wave Hill Breads in Norwalk baked the competition for Best Bread, Bethel’s Broken Symmetry wrapped up the Best Burrito category, the Sandy Hook Diner snagged the Readers’ Choice award as Best Diner and Hapa Food Truck in Stamford drove off with the Best Food Truck title.

Also, Cricket Car Hop in Stratford was served with the Best Dogs prize, Il Bacio Ice Cream in Danbury scooped the Best Homemade Ice Cream and the Best Noodle House honors went to Mecha Noodle Bar, with outlets in Fairfield and South Norwalk. Oronoque Farms in Shelton sliced its way to the Best Pie citation, The Whelk in Westport reeled in Best Seafood and Nouveau Monde Wine Bar + Bistro in Sandy Hook uncorked the Best Wine Bar title.

Outside of the eatery categories, however, Fairfield County establishments were less dominant. Three Fairfield County businesses were honored in the Health & Beauty category: Trumbull’s Kalon by Karina won the Readers’ Choice honors as Best Hair Salon, Versailles Medical Spa in Darien won Best Med Spa and Trumbull’s PuREST Float rose to win Best Relaxation Treatment.

Among other regional companies making the grade, Jones Family Farms in Shelton was named Best Pick-Your-Own Farm, Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford received the Best Sports Complex prize, Stamford’s Avon Theatre Film Center won Best Indie Cinema, Fairfield’s FTC StageOne was named Best Performing Arts Venue (Small) and the Stratford Antique Center rung up the Best Antiques (Multi-Dealer) prize.