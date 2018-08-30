Ossining Children’s Center plans $17M village expansion

Ossining Children’s Center will expand with a new 27,000-square-foot building in the village that will allow it to bring all its programs into a single facility.

The nonprofit organization unveiled plans for its new building, at 32 State St., on Aug. 29. OCC has been providing childcare in Ossining since 1895, offering programing for ages ranging from infants through 6th grade.

The new facility would replace two 120-year-old buildings OCC owns on South Highland Avenue in Ossining, as well as space it rents at a nearby church for its programs. The organization said it will sell the two properties on South Highland Avenue to help fund the $16.8 million project.

The expansion, OCC explained in the announcement, is driven by facilities it said are obsolete and lack the necessary space. A modern facility could help the children’s center attract more families from different income levels and become more financially viable.

“With a larger, fully equipped and centrally located building, we can attract and accommodate a broad range of families from the wider community,” said OCC Executive Director Howard Milbert. “This will not only improve our financial outlook, but also strengthen our capabilities and diversity.”

The center projects the new facility could allow it to enroll up to 222 children, compared to its current enrollment of 148. OCC also described the building as a potential downtown anchor that will create jobs and attract families to the area.

The 2.5-acre site on State Street was acquired for $1.8 million and donated to OCC, the organization said. Building plans from KG&D Architects of Mount Kisco include nine classrooms, five toddler and infant rooms, four outdoor play areas, staff and administrative offices, a multipurpose room, a conference room and a kitchen. There will be 22 on-site parking spaces for parents, staff and visitors, with plans to secure off-site parking spaces as well.

The building will be situated to allow both the school and community views of the Hudson River.

OCC is working to raise funds for the project and said it has significant donations already in place. Children’s center officials made an introductory presentation to the Ossining Village Planning Board on Aug. 28.