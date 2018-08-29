Stepinac grad named scholarship winner

A freshman at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, who is a biochemistry major with a minor in theater, has been selected for the Bob Fitzsimmons Scholarship, which is awarded by the Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford.

Dylan Castro, who graduated magna cum laude from Stepinac High School in White Plains and earned seven academic awards, had been active in the school’s drama club. In addition to appearing in shows during high school, Castro spent this summer with the Hudson Repertory Theater Company where he was an assistant director and actor.

The scholarship is given each year to a Stepinac student in memory of Fitzsimmons, a graduate of the school. He had been the public relations director at the Westchester Broadway Theatre and died suddenly in 1992 at the age of 37.