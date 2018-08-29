Business helps tout tourism

Representatives from the Westchester business community joined with county officials at the waterfront in Ossining to help highlight release of statistics on the performance of the Westchester tourism industry during 2017.

County Executive George Latimer said, “With the building of new hotels and upgrades being made by existing properties, new restaurants, breweries and attractions, we are excited to see the tourism industry continue to flourish here in our beautiful county.”

In 2017, visitor spending in Westchester was up 3 percent to a record of $1.9 billion. It directly and indirectly supported 24,527 jobs, 5 percent of all jobs in the county. Travel and tourism generated $227 million in tax revenue for local governments and the state. Spending in the food and beverage sector increased 3 percent to $543,284,000. Spending in the lodging sector totaled $424,056,000 with room demand up 4 percent to 1.6 million room/nights.

Sean Meade, president of the Westchester Hotel Association and general manager of Cambria Suites in White Plains, said, “These numbers are great news for the hotel industry here in Westchester. Our members work hard to put forth their very best and attract new business to the region. Features like Westchester County Airport and our proximity to New York City help us continue this growth year after year.”