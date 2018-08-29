Aspetuck Land Trust beautifies the Newman Poses Preserve

In 2010, Aspetuck Land Trust partnered with the town of Westport to create the 39-acre Newman Poses Nature Preserve in Westport, made possible by land donated by Westporters Paul Newman and his wife Joanne Woodward, and Lillian Poses, a neighbor and friend of the Newmans who worked on the New Deal in the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration.

The entrance to the preserve, which has become a popular destination for residents, has frontage on the Aspetuck River where Newman, who lived nearby, liked to swim. It is located between 307 and 313 Bayberry Lane.

In an effort to beautify the entrance to the preserve, Aspetuck Land Trust contacted local companies such as Gault Energy, which donated topsoil and gravel; Oliver’s Nursery provided native plants at discount prices; and Bart’s Tree Service removed invasive and hazard trees while Staples High School interns built a stone wall and walkway.

Aspetuck Land Trust is seeking donations to help defray the costs of the improvements. To learn more or to make a contribution, call 203-331-1906 or visit aspetucklandtrust.org/caringforland.