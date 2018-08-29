Litchfield Crossings hosting third annual Treasure Trunk

The Treasure Trunk, a fun-filled eclectic market, is returning to Litchfield Crossings, 169 Danbury Road, Sept. 15, featuring antiques and collectibles, handcrafted arts, crafts, fall flowers and local produce. The event is sponsored by Litchfield Crossings, New Milford’s largest shopping center, in association with Justin Krul, owner of “Just In antiques” at the Brick House with all proceeds to benefit the New Milford Historical Society.

“We are excited to be hosting Litchfield Crossing’s Treasure Trunk for the third year with Justin Krul, the area’s local antique expert and newly elected president of the New Milford Historical Society,” said Kristen N. Gizzi, executive director of the Crossings. “This year we are expanding the antique and collectible market … and we will also have our popular raffle and silent auction.

Loretta and Bob Kretchko will be returning for the third time to the Treasure Trunk. The Kretchkos have been buying and selling antiques for three decades, half of those in New Milford, where Loretta grew up.

Active community volunteers, the couple spend countless hours raising funds and supporting the preservation projects of the New Milford Historical Society and Museum, which is the beneficiary of the Treasure Trunk. “Our goal is to stimulate interest in New Milford’s culture and history, our passion is to help preserve the beautiful town we call home,” said Loretta.

Interested in being a vendor at the event, contact Krul at 203-240-1976. Check the Facebook page Just In Antiques and website litchfieldcrossings.com.