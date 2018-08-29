Bankwell renews support of Ram Council Foundation

Bankwell renewed its commitment to the Ram Council Foundation in 2018 with an $8,000 donation to the not-for-profit group.

The foundation is entering its seventh year. Its mission is to provide high school students who reside or attend school in New Canaan with a forum to choose substance-free living and other healthy decision-making. To date, 100 high school students, from 9th to 12th grades, have been active members of the foundation. Members are directly involved with programming, fundraising, planning and hosting substance-free activities and community service.

Bankwell was the Ram Council Foundation’s first local corporate sponsor six years ago and over the last several years, the bank has worked with the organization to help build similar programs in Wilton and Stamford. “In my opinion, it’s a program that should be available to all teens,” bank President and CEO Chris Gruseke said. “Ram Foundation President Joyce Sixsmith has done an excellent job of bringing together like-minded teens who make a conscious choice to live substance-free lives. Under her leadership, we’re hoping to help expand the program to additional communities throughout Fairfield County.”

Sixsmith added, “Bankwell is a pleasure to work with. Members of the Bankwell team attend, speak and contribute to our annual parent night, substance abuse prevention forums, annual gala and other gatherings. We are currently planning a program with Bankwell Branch Manager Will Acevedo themed ‘Raising Financially Fit Teens’ that will be held in January of 2019 for all interested parents and teens in the community.”

More about Ram Foundation Council can be found at ramcouncil.org.