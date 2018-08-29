Sanchez-Werner to perform

The Danbury Concert Association (DCA) will open its 2018-19 season with pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. The concert will take place at Veronica Hagman Concert Hall on Western Connecticut State University’s Westside Campus in Danbury, at 43 Lake Ave. Ext.

Sanchez-Werner received a prestigious Gilmore Young Artist award in 2014, given to the most promising American pianist, when he was 18 years old. Since then his appearances on some of the world’s most noteworthy stages – including a solo performance for President Barack Obama at the White House and both Lincoln and Kennedy Centers – have earned him critical acclaim.

In recognition of his ongoing humanitarianism, Sanchez-Werner has received the Atlantic Council’s Young Global Citizen Award for his dedication to social action through music in such countries as Iraq, Rwanda, France, Canada and the United States. On UN World Day for Cultural Diversity 2010, at age 13, he played with the Iraqi National Symphony Orchestra in Baghdad, raising funds for the Children’s Cancer Hospital; and in Rwanda, he performed for economic leaders and President Kagame as Rwandans continue rebuilding from the Tutsi genocide. For more about Sanchez-Werner’s career and to listen to his work, visit llewellynsanchezwerner.com/

Tickets to individual concerts are $25 per adult and may be reserved within two weeks of each performance by calling the WCSU box office at 203-837-8732 or by visiting wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com. Availability may be limited.

Through a grant from the Danbury Cultural Commission, admission for those 18 and under may attend for free, although advance reservations through Eventbrite are required.