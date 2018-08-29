Harvest Hill Beverage Co. names Robert Mortati as new chief executive

Harvest Hill Beverage Co., the Stamford-based owner of the SunnyD, Juicy Juice and Nutrament drink brands, has hired Robert Mortati as its new president and CEO.

Mortati was formerly chief marketing officer at Lassonde, the owner of the Apple & Eve and Northland juice brands. Before that, he was senior director of marketing at Kraft Foods Group. In addition to his new executive positions, he will also join the Harvest Hill board of directors.

Mortati replaces John LeBoutiller, who has taken on the role of managing director at Brynwood Partners, the Greenwich private equity firm that created Harvest Hill in 2014 as a Brynwood Partners VII LP portfolio company. LeBoutiller will remain on the board of Harvest Hill, and Mortati will report directly to him.