Bridgeport’s TruNorth Tavern & Table closes after three years

TruNorth Tavern and Table, an eatery in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, has gone out of business.

The establishment, which opened in October 2015, posted a closing notice in its front window and shared a photo of the announcement on its Facebook page. “We are sadly closed,” the statement read, which offered thanks to patrons for their support. “When God closes a door, He opens a window. We’ll see you all again soon.”

Located at 3171 Fairfield Ave., TruNorth took over the space formerly occupied by Viale’s Ristorante, which closed in July 2015 after a 10-year run. TruNorth’s menu offered a mix of seafood, burgers and Italian favorites, and the eatery offered live acoustic music on several evenings during the week.