Griebel and Frank secure listing on November ballot

Independent candidates Oz Griebel and Monte E. Frank announced that they have been certified by Connecticut’s Secretary of the State to be listed on the November ballot for governor and lieutenant governor.

Griebel, a Republican who unsuccessfully sought his party’s nomination for governor in 2010, was previously president and CEO of MetroHartford Alliance. Frank, a Democrat, is a member in the litigation practice in the Bridgeport office of Pullman & Comley and legal counsel to the Newtown Action Alliance and is making his first run for elected office.

Griebel and Frank needed to obtain 7,500 signatures to appear on the November ballot. In a message on his Facebook page, Griebel stated that the campaign gathered more than 10,000 signatures as part of the petitioning process.

“You now have a legitimate third choice, a true independent choice on Nov. 6,” Griebel said.