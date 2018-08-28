Median sale price of Connecticut homes stays at five-year high

The median sale price of single-family homes in Connecticut remained at a five-year high in July, according to new data from The Warren Group.

Last month, Connecticut recorded the sale of 3,942 single-family homes, a 7 percent increase from the 3,686 homes sold in July 2017. The median single-family home price in July was $280,000, unchanged from June but up 4.1 percent from one year ago.

On a year-to-date measurement, single-family home sales in Connecticut totaled 19,517, up by a slight 0.3 percent compared with the first seven months of 2017. The year-to-date median sale price of $260,000 was 4 percent above the same period from one year earlier.

Connecticut’s condominium market saw 930 sale transactions in July, up 5 percent from 886 sales in July 2017. The median sale price of condominiums rose 3.7 percent on a year-over-year basis to $175,000, a four-year high. Year-to-date, condominium sales increased by 1.1 percent, totaling 5,166 transactions, while the median sale price increased 1.9 percent to $165,000.