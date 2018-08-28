Internet provider GoNetspeed completes Bridgeport buildout

High-speed fiber-optic internet provider GoNetspeed has completed the buildout of its initial network in Bridgeport, providing residential customers and small businesses access to internet speeds up to 1 gigabit per second (both download and upload), which it claimed is the fastest in the area.

The Rochester, New York-based company has constructed an initial footprint of nearly 10 miles of high-speed fiber-optic network in Bridgeport with the ability to serve 2,000 homes; according to company officials, it plans to quickly expand to nearby communities as part of a multiyear, multimillion-dollar private investment in Connecticut.

The rate of consumers dropping cable and satellite TV packages has reportedly hit its highest level ever, and internet TV subscriptions are on the rise. According to new estimates from research firm eMarketer, the number of U.S. consumers who have canceled traditional pay-TV service and not resubscribed will jump to more than 32 percent, or 33 million adults, by the end of the year.

The national “cord-cutting” trend coincides with the fact that more consumers are turning to internet streaming services, with nearly 148 million people in the U.S. watching Netflix at least once per month.