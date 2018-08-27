Lowey: White Plains to receive $883K federal Community Development Block Grant

The city of White Plains will have an additional $883,373 this year for housing rehabilitation, development of public facilities and infrastructure.

U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey announced Aug. 24 that her office has secured the funding for the city through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Lowey said she is “thrilled this federal investment will directly benefit my constituents in White Plains.”

White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach said in a statement distributed by Lowey’s office that the CDBG funding “has been an important source of community investment funding for the city, helping homeowners make critical home repairs and helping community organizations provide much-needed services.”