Fairfield ranked 11th in list of ’50 Safest College Towns in America’

The town of Fairfield was ranked 11th in the SafeWise survey titled “50 Safest College Towns in America.”

SafeWise compiled its list by reviewing the FBI’s 2016 data on the level of violent crimes per 1,000 people for each locality. Fairfield, with a population of just under 62,000, was found to have 0.61 violent crimes per 1,000 people.

“Fairfield has reason to celebrate its safe streets,” SafeWise wrote in its list. “This city jumped 13 spaces to rank number 11 this year. Fairfield University’s excellent safety record adds to the sense of security in this college town. The college reported only seven violent offenses on campus in 2016. For a campus with more than 5,000 students, that low crime rate speaks well of both campus safety officers and the overall campus community. Fairfield’s other major university, Sacred Heart, serves over 8,000 students and boasts a crime report that showed just five violent offenses on campus in 2016.”

Fairfield was one of three Connecticut localities on the SafeWise list, with West Hartford ranked 13th and Willimantic ranked 41st. There were no Westchester County municipalities on the list, and the only New York college town to make the list was upstate Cortland in 21st place.